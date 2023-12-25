Beyonce's Childhood Home Burns Down As Singer Cruises In Private Jet

Beyonce's childhood home in Texas has burned down. Per TMZ, firefighters were called to the house in Houston's Third Ward around 2am on December 25. However, they were able to control the fire after around 10 minutes of work. Additionally, the current residents, a family of four, were able to safely evacuate the house before the fire got out of control.

Meanwhile, Beyonce was seen posting up from her private jet above Brazil. Rocking long blonde hair and a bikini top and jeans combo, Beyonce posed all over the swanky interior of the jet. Furthermore, the singer also took photos with the Brazilian flag and the flag of the state of Bahia. The singer is yet to release a statement about the Houston fire.

Beyonce & JAY-Z Boo'd Up In Pre-Christmas Outing

Aside from their recent trip to Brazil, Beyonce and Jay-Z have been out and about a whole bunch lately. Beyonce looked stunning in a sheer top-hot pant combination in beige as she stepped out with Hov earlier this month. Beyonce was all legs beyond the silver shorts and completed the outfit with a matching beige fur coat. Furthermore, she and Hov appeared to have a great time, with JAY-Z posing with a pair of empty wine bottles. Rather raunchily, one image that Beyonce included was a close-up of the back of her shorts. While it was likely meant to show off the Prada label, it was a rather booty-filled shot.

Of course, 2023 has been a year filled with fantastic Beyonce outfits, in large part due to her RENAISSANCE tour. One notable outfit came around the release of the film Barbie, when Beyonce was dolled up in pink. Taken from her show in Minnesota, the queen's social media showed off that she had her own Barbie look ready to go. The popstar absolutely killed in a metallic pink leotard with a matching cropped-tailed jacket and thigh-high boots. To cap it off, Beyoncé wore a pink visor. Of course, this level of serve is to be expected from someone as stunning as Beyonc. However, to debut the look right as the Barbie movie dropped was so many layers of perfection.

