Beyonce Shocks Fans With Surprise Appearance At Film Screening After Party In Brazil

In the comments of almost any major celebrity's social media post, there's one specific thing you can expect to see. That's fans begging their favorite singers and rappers to come to Brazil. It's among the biggest music-consuming markets in the world but often gets overlooked on tours in favor of North American and European countries. But at least one singer has been listening, Beyonce. She surprised her fans in Brazil by showing up at basically the exact place where she'd be most welcome.

She showed up at the after-party of a screening of her Renaissance concert film. At a club that had been whimsically turned into a Club Renaissance of its own, she stole the show in a dazzling silver dress. The appearance comes just a few days after an announcement Beyonce made that disappointed some of her fans. After her website went down earlier this week she teased a new announcement with a number of countries around the world. While fans were hoping for more Renaissance tour dates, they ended up just getting screenings of the accompanying tour movie. But at least one of the places screening the film for an actual Bey appearance. Check out videos of the appearance below.

Beyonce's Surprise Appearance

Despite fans being somewhat let down by the Renaissance concert announcement, the film has performed incredibly well. With just a few weeks in theaters under the film's belt, it's already entered the top 5 highest-grossing concert films of all time. She joins Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, and Miley Cyrus among artists with the biggest concert films of all time.

The film soared to new highs right out of the gate. It netted one of the biggest December opening weekends for any film in the past 20 years. It also came just a few weeks after Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film had a similarly massive debut. Both films are now firmly supplanted within the top-grossing concert films of all time. What do you think of Beyonce making a surprise appearance at a Renaissance tour film after-party in Brazil? Let us know in the comment section below.

