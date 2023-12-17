Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

For Beyonce, 2023 has been a non-stop party, and she's not done celebrating quite yet. Her RENAISSANCE World Tour only made the BeyHive adore their queen more. Those who didn't catch the big show in person were able to see the Houston native in theatres this fall. Today (December 17) is another important date for Queen B – the tenth anniversary of her "Drunk In Love" single, one of the most popular tracks to come from her self-titled album.

It marks yet another collaboration between her and Jay-Z (following releases like "03' Bonnie & Clyde," "Family Feud," and The Carters album, just to name a few). For her part, Bey lets her freak flag fly all through her verse. "I've been drinkin', I've been drinkin' / I get filthy when that liquor get into me," she sultrily sings over her own production, with help from Detail and The Order. "I've been thinkin', I've been thinkin' / Why can't I keep my fingers off it?" the mother of three ponders before later passing the mic off to her husband.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Poured Endless Passion into "Drunk In Love"

"Foreplay in a foyer, f**ked up my Warhol / Slid the panties right to the side / Ain't got the time to take drawers off, on sight," Hov details his bedroom shenanigans. Elsewhere on her 2014 self-titled LP, Bey connected with Drake ("Mine"), Frank Ocean ("Superpower") and Nicki Minaj ("Flawless [Remix]") just to name a few.

Revisit Beyonce and Jay-Z's salacious "Drunk In Love" visual above. If the song somehow isn't on your bedroom playlist, you can find it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out our weekly R&B Season round-up at the link below.

