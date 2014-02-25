Frank Ocean is one of, if not the most recognizable R&B crooner of the new generation. After joining the Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All collective in 2010 and receiving critical praise for his debut mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra, the New Orleans native skyrocketed to recognition, touring internationally and appearing on Jay Z and Kanye West’s collaborative album Watch The Throne (on the standout cut "No Church In The Wild"). His debut studio album Channel Orange, released in 2012, peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified gold (not to mention the universal praise from critics).

Throughout his relatively brief career, the OFWGKTA affiliate has also collaborated with John Mayer, Nas, Laetita Sadier, Mann, Kendrick Lamar, Brandy, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Bridget Kelly and more, and is otherwise in high demand.

Most recently, he headlined an Odd Future carnival with Tyler, The Creator, admitted to selling drugs in high school, appeared on Beyonce's "Superpower" as well as Jay Z’s "Oceans", and returned to the studio after somewhat of a hiatus. Stay tuned, folks.