Beyonce & Omarion Light Up Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Winter is here, and there's still a lot of great new music to find within it on our newest R&B Season playlist update. Leading the way is a new track from none other than Beyoncé, who recently celebrated the ten-year anniversary of her self-titled album. In order to do so, she released a brand new track from this era titled "Grown Woman," which is a vibrant and jovial cut with a lot of frantic and engaging percussion. In fact, it's not too far from what the RENAISSANCE star is playing with these days, so this is a really special full-circle moment for fans.

Furthermore, we also got a brand new album from B2K's own Omarion this week with Full Circle: Sonic Book Two. With its slow tempos, sultry instrumental riffs, atmospheric backing textures, and buttery vocal performances, this is among the most classic R&B on this Season update. Particularly, the track "Taking Off" with BJRNCK is a sensual duet with washed-out drums and bubbly backing synths. There's a certain swing and momentum to the melodies and bass licks here that makes this a prime cut for late night drives, a smoke session, or... you know. It's Omarion, after all!

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Jokes aside, we also got another cut from the original motion picture soundtrack for The Color Purple on this R&B Season update. Keyshia Cole's contribution, "No Love Lost," is a heart-ached but powerfully perseverant song with grand and cathartic instrumentation, highlighted best by the wondrous string arrangements. In addition, LAVI$H's new single "Your Biggest Fan" strips things back to some gentle guitar and harp strings and a reverb-soaked vocal performance. It's one of the more lovey-dovey cuts from this new batch of releases, and its simplicity does a lot to focus on that emotive center.

Rounding things out is a new track from amani., the woozy, trap-inspired, and incredibly charismatic "Headache." Finally, we wanted to shout out TheARTI$T's single "Damaged" for its hazy synths, cavernous percussion, and romantically conflicted lyricism. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season addition was this week in the comments below, as well as what we missed. Check out the playlist above and come back to HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

