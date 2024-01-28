Teezo Touchdown Scores Big On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

While it's not the most stacked one in our history, this R&B Season playlist update still contains some of the best music to have dropped this week. Leading the way is the star-studded Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow, put together by Cole Bennett and all the supporting artists. One of the most soulful and tender cuts on the project is the excellent "Hummingbird," which reunites a compelling and eclectic cast. Teezo Touchdown, SahBabii, and UMI come together with a lot of chemistry over some acoustic guitar flutters and harmonious background vocals. Not only that, but it also finds each musician slightly out of their comfort zone thanks to the unexpected nature of this collab, although Teezo is certainly cozy with surprises and fusions.

Next on our R&B Season playlist update is Rhyan Douglas' new single "Conversations," which kicks off with woozy and swirling vocal samples. Eventually, it falls into the sultry and snap-led R&B rhythm that we've grown to love from the genre, complete with high-pitched, ethereal croons. Eventually, vocal processing, soft piano, and dynamic range from Douglas fleshes out the song a little bit more, yet it doesn't lose its atmosphere. In fact, it's impressive and surprising that the record never swells or explodes percussively, yet you can still feel a strong momentum as you're closing it out.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Meanwhile, back to projects on our R&B Season playlist, we have a new four-track EP (Blended) from Emotional Oranges and Nonso Amadi. It's a light, breezy, and easy-going bite-sized treat of dancehall, Afrobeat, and soul fusions, of which "Simple Things" is a particular highlight. Again, we have guitars leading the way melodically and chord-wise, whereas all vocalists can show off their range and runs in this lovey-dovey narrative. While the identity of the song is a bit blurry, this treatment of different styles is also what will make it resonate for many listeners out there.

Finally, we have a new release from SiR, the two-and-a-half-minute slow burn "No Evil." Thanks to growly bass, soaring and raspy vocals, and the otherwise dreamy atmosphere on the song, this is one of the most passionate and hard-hitting cuts you'll find all week, even if it's a little strong on the ears on first impact. With that in mind, let us know what your favorite R&B Season playlist pick was this week -– and what else we missed, too. Check out the new additions above and log back into HNHH for the latest great music releases around the clock.

