SiR Brings All The Soul On "No Evil"

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) may be the best label in all of hip-hop/R&B. However, they are also the most elusive collective as well. For example, ScHoolboy Q has not dropped an album since 2019. Up until 2022, we had not heard from Ab-Soul in six years. Kendrick Lamar waited five years before returning in 2022 with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. SiR is part of that bunch as well.

For the Inglewood, California singer, it has been nearly four years since we got his last full-length record, Chasing Summer. But, that drought appears to be coming to an end for SiR as well. Just about 24 hours ago, the 37-year-old announced that his next project is done and that he will be going on tour. In that same message, he revealed that a new song would be dropping.

Read More: The Kid LAROI Wants To Be Around For As Long As He Can On Somber Cut "HEAVEN"

Listen To "No Evil" By SiR

That track is "No Evil" and it is a fantastic listen all throughout. SiR delivers some high-pitched and growling vocals that have that soulful feel. Taylor Hill handles the production with ease and works in some groovy guitars and heavy bass. It all comes together so well and that stank face will show up on your face, we promise you that. Your going to want to add this to your rotation and it will be on repeat.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "No Evil," by SiR? Where would rank this amongst the rest of his discography and why? Are you excited for his upcoming album? When do you think he will drop the project? Is this his most powerful performance? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding SiR. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Can you breathe underwater?

Should I dive any deeper?

What's the name you want me to call you whenever I need you?

Are you here to get even?

Must be here for a reason

No point in tellin' the truth when you're bulletproof

Read More: Miss Jones Accuses Diddy Of Threatening To Put Her In A Trunk, Recalls Lil Kim Stepping In