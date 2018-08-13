soul music
- SongsSiR Brings All The Soul On "No Evil"This song will you blow you away. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesUMI Releases New Ep "Talking To The Wind" That Reflects On A Unique Time In Her CareerThe Seattle native elevates her cutesy and peaceful sound on her latest EP. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLedisi Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Explore the vibrant journey of Ledisi, an acclaimed R&B and jazz artist, culminating in a notable net worth.By Rain Adams
- ViralWho Created Trap Soul? Twitter Debates Drake, Bryson Tiller, Or Kirko BangzNo matter who originated the sub-genre, it's undeniable that these three names (and many others) all helped push it forward.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBobby Caldwell, "What You Won't Do For Love" Soul Singer, Passes Away At 71The Blue-Eyed Soul Singer's songs have been sampled by Aaliyah, Tupac, Biggie, Common, and many more. RIP to a legend.By Erika Marie
- SongsFetty Wap Drops "Sweet Yamz" Remix With Ronald Isley & Charlie WilsonThe Jersey rapper's original was already sultry, but these two legends flood the track with soul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Teases Soul Music Coming Soon Following Grammys SnubThe R&B singer-songwriter is going back to her roots with her upcoming EP.By Jada Ojii
- SongsChiiild Returns With New Single, "Bon Voyage"The experimental soul band from Montréal has returned after their woozy 2021 debut commercial album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsThe WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Share Emotional New Song, “Anymore”The new single is Williams’ last of 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLogic Presents His "TwitchTape Vol. 1" Beat Tape For Fans To Freestyle OverAlthough Logic seemingly retired from rap earlier this summer with the release of his final album "No Pressure," it looks like he's still tapping into his producer side after dropping off a new beat tape titled "TwitchTape Vol. 1."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSinger Duffy Explains Music Break: "I Was Raped And Drugged"Brit soul singer Duffy has been on a 10-year hiatus from music, which she now reveals was due to a shocking incident that involved being raped, drugged and held captive for days.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAri Lennox Hurt Over Soul Train Award Losses: "I Just Really Cared About This One"The R&B singer took to Twitter to express her disappointment in walking home empty-handed from the award show.By Lynn S.
- SongsKyle Dion Delivers Much Soul On "Not All The Way"Listen to Kyle Dion's "Not All The Way."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentAretha Franklin Is In Hospice Care: ReportFranklin will spend her last days with her family. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAretha Franklin's Health Deteriorates & She Is Expected To Pass Away SoonThe legend has reached the end of her road. By Karlton Jahmal