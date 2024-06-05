Raveena & JPEGMAFIA Deliver A Cute Late Summer Night Love Song "Junebug"

Raveena is dropping off her new album in just a few days.

Raveena is a name that you need to get familiar with if you are an R&B/soul fan of any kind. We fully guarantee she will whisk you away with her angelic vocals and melodies. Just over two years ago, the Indian-American singer from New York dropped off her sophomore LP, Asha's Awakening. It received some pretty positive critical acclaim, and soon she is going to be leaving off her third album. Butterflies Go in the Rain will hit streaming platforms on June 14. But before that arrives, Raveena has one more track to offer up called "Junebug" with JPEGMAFIA.

You may be wondering, "How are these starkly different artists going to mesh together?". The answer is very well. In fact, we would even go as far as to say flawlessly. Peggy ditches the screamy and shouty cadence for a smooth and measured delivery, perfectly aligning himself with what is going on sonically. Raveena pens some sweet, but not too sugary lines about a summer love.

Listen To "Junebug" By Raveena & JPEGMAFIA

Raveena did explain why she likes working with other artists that are so unique compared to her, which helps put the pieces of the puzzle together. According to Stereogum, she says, "I love inviting people with vastly different sonic landscapes to my music. To me, it is proof of our oneness and divine inter-connectedness. JPEGMAFIA brought the perfect energy to this summertime song — and I think we both aligned on this song with our mutual love for the tropics, with me being from India and Peggy from Jamaica."

Does this get you excited for her forthcoming album, Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain? Were you surprised by how well these two sounded together?

