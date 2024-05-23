Raveena Serves Gorgeous Vocals On New Single "Lucky"

Raveena is an R&B singer who has been steadily delivering some great music. Overall, she has delivered some dope projects and some singles that have stayed in our heads since their release. Having said all of that, fans have been hoping for some new music. Thankfully, she will be dropping a brand-new album on June 14th called Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain. While you can't judge an album purely by its name, this album title certainly hints at something beautiful on the way.

To help promote this brand-new album, Raveena has come through with a fresh single called "Lucky." As we mentioned, the name of the album hints at a beautiful-sounding project. Well, this song certainly fits that bill. The instrumentation here is soft and draped in guitars with muted drums that allow for Raveena's voice to do most of the heavy lifting. The lyrics are sweet as well, which helps bring the song together.

Read More: Raveena Announces New Album, Teams Up With Vince Staples For "Secret"

Raveena Is Dropping An Album Soon

If you are in love, have a crush, or are starting to fall in love, this is one of those tracks that you will probably resonate with. With a new project dropping in three weeks from now, another single could very well be in the works. Whatever it is that drops next, we will be tuning in.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Raveena, in the comments section down below. Have you been a fan of her for a while? What are some of your favorite tracks? Will you be checking out the new album on June 14th? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

No need to fight it, I know you love me

Hand up my skirt, now, don't you feel lucky

Act like you're tough but inside you're melting

No need to hide it, you know you’re lucky

Read More: Raveena Comes To Life In New Project "Asha's Awakening"