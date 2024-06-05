Mustard Unveils Album Trailer For Forthcoming LP "Faith Of A Mustard Seed": Watch

Mustard is striking while the iron is hot.

Mustard has been pretty silent over the last couple of years. The last time we heard from him musically speaking was in 2022, when he made some beats for Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, as well as Quavo and Takeoff. In terms of albums, the California-born beat maker has not added anything since 2019's Perfect Ten. That third LP boasted mega hits such as "Ballin'" with Roddy Ricch, "Pure Water" with the Migos, and "Baguettes in the Face" featuring NAV, Playboi Carti, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. However, things are going to be a whole different in 2024 for Mustard, as he will be dropping Faith Of A Mustard Seed very soon.

This news is hot off the presses, as an accompanying trailer has only been out for about an hour. According to HipHopNMore, the title was inspired by the Bible verse from Matthew 17:20. It essentially means that no matter how small an act of kindness you do for someone, the impacts can still be massive. This fourth studio album is obviously coming right off the heels of his explosive team-up with Kendrick Lamar. "Not Like Us" has become one of the biggest songs of the year overall for many reasons.

Mustard Is Reestablishing Himself With New Album

The number one song was the nail in the coffin in viral battle between Dot and Drake. It also features a killer and instantly memorable instrumental. There is a good chance this song never reaches the top of the charts without the accessible beat. Furthermore, it is also the song of the West Coast and possibly the summer with its incredible number of quotables. In the trailer above, many past collaborators and potential guests are peppered throughout. Travis Scott, Quavo, A Boogie, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, and more all appear.