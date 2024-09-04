Dr. Dre Links Up With Mustard In Studio Amid Snoop Dogg Album Hype

Mustard continues to have a great comeback this year.

Hip-hop in general has had an importantly resurgent year thus far in 2024. You can certainly point to a lot of MCs for that. However, producers, like usual, are contributing their fair share as well. One of them has been Mustard (DJ Mustard). After remaining quite silent for a little while, these first nine months have been opposite. You've heard his producer tag all throughout the summer thanks to his production on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us". Additionally, though, you can point to his latest solo album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed. He was able to grab tons of impressive guests, including Travis Scott, Young Thug, ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Hopefully, very soon, we can add Dr. Dre to this conversation. Over the last couple of months or so, we have been receiving some encouraging updates surrounding Missionary. It's being billed as the sequel project to Doggystyle, which of course is Snoop Dogg's iconic debut. Dr. Dre is handling all of its production and there's some belief that November will be the month it arrives. It would make sense, as the 23rd of that month will mark the 31st anniversary of Doggystyle. But while that's in the works, Dr. Dre is taking some time away to meet up with Mustard.

Could Mustard Be Helping Dr. Dre With Snoop's Album?

According to HipHopDX, the Perfect Ten creator shared the photo of them in the studio together with the caption, "Back in the lab with my pen and my pad." This could mean a lot of things. One, Mustard could be receiving some knowledge from one of the West Coast pioneers. He could just be referencing some of Dre's iconic lyrics. Or they could be cooking up some beats for Missionary. Hopefully, it's the last one and will be running to the credits for Missionary when it drops to see if Mustard was granted a great opportunity.

According to HipHopDX, the Perfect Ten creator shared the photo of them in the studio together with the caption, "Back in the lab with my pen and my pad." This could mean a lot of things. One, Mustard could be receiving some knowledge from one of the West Coast pioneers. He could just be referencing some of Dre's iconic lyrics. Or they could be cooking up some beats for Missionary. Hopefully, it's the last one and will be running to the credits for Missionary when it drops to see if Mustard was granted a great opportunity.