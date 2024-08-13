Dr. Dre Shares Exciting Update Surrounding Upcoming Snoop Dogg Collab Album

"Missionary" is slated to be out sometime later this year.

Well, it's now August 13 and we still do not have Missionary, the collab album between West Coast icons Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. There was a little hope that Tha Dogg Pound was actually on the money with their claims. Daz Dillinger and Kurupt told the Drink Champs panel this in early June and it had us excited that it was dropping really soon. "Dogg sacrificed ’cause he got an album dropping in July. This album with Dr. Dre dropping in July", Kurupt stated. Daz doubled down, adding, "He got an album coming out next month with Dr. Dre".

For whatever reason, their words never became reality, but we do have a new update from one of the LP's creators this time. According to AllHipHop, Dre had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and during it, he really hyped it up. Despite putting out a timeless classic with Doggystyle about three decades ago, the famed producer and rapper feels this work maybe even of higher quality. "This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music," Dre claimed.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Are Getting Us Excited About Their Album

“I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career". Perhaps helping aid the studio sessions was the fact that the 2001 creator felt that he's been in higher spirits. "[It's been] much more fun". These are all exciting tidbits to learn about, but hopefully we get the release date soon. As of now, there's some speculation from Genius that November might be the month we receive Missionary.

What are your thoughts on Dr. Dre hyping up him and Snoop Dogg's upcoming album Missionary? Do you think this could eventually be recognized as a better album than Doggystyle? Is this going to be one of the best hip-hop records of the year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.