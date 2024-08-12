Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reunite For "The Next Episode" To Cap Off Paris Olympics

Billie Eilish, Tom Cruise, and more were also involved in the ceremony.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre capped off the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday night with a performance of “The Next Episode” on Venice Beach to prepare for the 2028 Olympic games, which will take place in Los Angeles. Sharing a clip of the show on Instagram, Snoop wrote in the caption: "Closing ceremony vibes!! tune in to primetime @nbc !! Did a lil some w/ @drdre c yall in 2028 🇺🇸."

They weren't the only celebrities involved in Sunday's festivities. Snoop and Dre also posed for a picture with Billie Eilish as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who both were at the event. Overseas, Tom Cruise repelled down from atop Stade de France in Paris to take the Olympic flag from L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Simone Biles. From there, he rode off on a motorcycle as a video played of him turning the "O"s from the Hollywood sign into Olympic rings.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Perform "The Next Episode"

UNSPECIFIED: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) In this image released on August 11, (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LA28)

Snoop Dogg has been involved in NBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics throughout the event. He even served as a torchbearer for the opening ceremony, last month. “It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” he said afterward, referencing Muhammad Ali. “This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special. This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world […] I would have never dreamed of nothing like this.”

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Close Out The Olympics

Check out the clip of Sunday's performance that Snoop shared on Instagram above.