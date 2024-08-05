Snoop Dogg Is Reportedly Making This Much Every Day At The Olympics

Snoop is getting paid.

Snoop Dogg has been all over the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC. NBC made Snoop a special correspondent for the Olympics after a successful run during the 2021 Games in Tokyo. According to Henry McNamara on X, they're paying him $500K per day and covering his expenses as well. Considering Snoop's lifestyle, those expenses won't be low, either. It speaks to how highly NBC thinks of the 52-year-old that he has gotten this kind of deal.

Since arriving in Paris, Snoop Dogg has been all over the country. He was one of the final torchbearers of the Olympics, carrying the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis alongside Pharrell Williams. After that, fans have seen Snoop Dogg all over the place at the Olympics. Fans have seen him at gymnastics, basketball, swimming, equestrian, and everywhere else. He has shown especially enthusiastic support for American athletes. During many of his appearances around the country, Snoop often wears shirts of American Olympians, past and present. If McNamara's story is accurate, none of those appearances have come cheap for NBC.

Snoop Dogg Gets Paid Well In Paris

This is not the first time that Snoop has covered the Summer Olympics. Snoop worked as a correspondent during the Tokyo games in 2021, an event marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Snoop and Kevin Hart co-hosted Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, and the series performed well. It was thanks, in part, to that success, that NBC gave him a special correspondent role in Paris. Hart is also back in the fold this year, hosting the highlights show with Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.