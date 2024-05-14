Snoop Dogg Is Excited To Be Back Covering The 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop is back on his commentating game.

Thanks to his hilarious coverage, Snoop Dogg rose to prominence as one of the breakout stars of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. The legendary Hip-Hop artist and comedian Kevin Hart collaborated to showcase the highlights of the occasion. Their segments were hilarious and off the cuff, and they both had tremendous chemistry with one another. Snoop Dogg made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 13, to talk about the Paris Summer Olympics that will take place in 2024. Fallon and Snoop were both dressed for the occasion. Snoop is excited to be back commentating.

A video of Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg critiquing the dressage competition went viral in 2021. Snoop joked that the horses' were "crip walking," which went viral, with social media finding it hilarious. Wearing an Olympic uniform that he had customized, Snoop mentioned that he would be bringing his skills to Paris this summer to work with the NBC crew on nightly coverage of the 2024 games. Overall, fans should get ready for more viral moments. The legendary rapper also shared other news about his activities this summer.

Snoop Dogg Is Happy To Be Back

"I wanna do something special with you over there, I don't know what it is. Something musical. Something comedic," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon. "[I'm] definitely looking forward to the horses," referencing his viral moment with Kevin Hart. "I'm going to meet the horse in real life," Snoop said on The Tonight Show. "He's the returning champ so I gotta go meet him and let him know I'm a big fan." The Dogfather had other news to share, and it looks like he will be booked up all summer.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg will become a judge on NBC's singing competition, The Voice. He has already appeared on music-related reality TV shows, including American Song Contest and Rhythm + Flow. The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France, on July 26. On August 11, the multi-sport Games of the XXXIII Olympiad will come to an end. Overall, Snoop Dogg is excited to be back covering the games. He and Kevin Hart's segments were one of the most entertaining aspects of the last Olympics.

