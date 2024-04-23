Snoop Dogg Brings Former Death Row Records Artist Back To The Label

Snoop Dogg has re-signed former Death Row Records artist, Danny Boy, back to the label he once called home. Acting as the imprint's owner, Snoop announced the move on Instagram, on Sunday. “He’s bac home,” Snoop wrote alongside a series of emojis. In the comments section, several artists shared their excitement at the news including Omarion and Faith Evans.

On his own Instagram page, Danny added: "After 20 something years I finally got@the opportunity to do a song with the #dog #bigbro that open the door for us all @deathrowrecords @snoopdogg wow can’t believe this past week… I went on a #faithwalk #staytuned." In another post, he added: "Thanks to my Neice @sasha_lanyae and her coworker @americanairline for having me sing on the mic and welcoming me back to #deathrow wow this chapter is going to be amazing."

Snoop Dogg Attends Dr. Dre's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the star ceremony where Dr. Dre is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Suge Knight originally signed Danny to Death Row back when the rapper was just 16 years old. During his time with the company, he appeared on 2Pac‘s All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory as well as the soundtrack to Murder Was the Case. The label, unfortunately, shelved his own debut album, It’s About Time, but the project did eventually see the light of day in 2010. Snoop previously mentioned being interested in bringing Danny back to Death Row, last year. He acquired the label back in 2022.

Snoop Dogg Announces Danny Boy Signing

