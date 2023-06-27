Snoop Dogg celebrated Death Row winning BET’s “Best Rap Crew Of All Time” tournament on Instagram, earlier this week. Commenting on the results, he thanked fans and wrote, “Wow,” with fire, prayer hands, and music notes emojis. For the win, Death Row beat out Wu-Tang Clan in the championship round. Death Row is credited with having Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Tha Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, The Lady Of Rage, and others.

Death Row previously beat out YMCMB, TDE, N.W.A. & The Posse, and the Hieroglyphics Crew during the first four rounds to reach the final.

Read More: Dame Dash Names Roc-A-Fella As Best Rap Crew Of All Time

Snoop Dogg With Dr. Dre In 1995

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 03: Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre (aka Andre Romelle Young) appear backstage when the Death Row Records label assembles at The Source Awards, held at The Paramount Theater at Madison Square Garden, on August 3, 1995 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Fabolous also commented on the result when it was shared by The Hip-Hop Wolf on Instagram. He wrote: “Kinda a weird category comparison to me.. Wu Tang is a rap group.. . Death Row was a rap label.. and the artists were all solo artist. If its Rap Crew based it shoulda been like Death Row, Bad Boy, Cash Money, No Limit etc. Wu Tang wasn’t even all on the same labels. Not a fair comparison in my eyes. Just my thoughts.. But congrats to Tha Row.”

Other fans agreed with the rapper. “They had to put a whole record label against a rap group for them to win [laughing emojis] who’s fucking idea was this??” one wrote. Another commented: “All this time 2pac was in a group..”

Snoop Dogg Responds To Death Row’s Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

In addition to celebrating the best rap group of all time, BET also recently hosted its annual awards ceremony. Tons of the biggest artists in hip-hop took home awards including Drake, Latto, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Read More: 2023 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners

[Via]