Warren G requires little introduction. The Long Beach, California emcee/producer is one of the West Coast's most beloved veterans, perhaps best known for his 1994 hit singles "This D.J." and "Do You See" and "Regulate" (which featured the late Nate Dogg, may he rest in peace). Throughout his prolific career, the LBC representative has released six studio albums and collaborated with the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Dru Down, Richie Rich, Shock G, Spice 1, Nate Dogg, Akon, Obie Trice, Young Jeezy, Ne-Yo, Mark Morrison, Trina, Shade Sheist, Peter Andre, Sissel, The Rapsody, The Game, Ray J, B-Real, Side Effect, Xzibit, Ron Isley, Adina Howard, and many more. Most recently, he performed at 2013 West Coast Fest tour alongside E-40, DJ Quik, Mack 10, Tha Dogg Pound, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Suga Free and Baby Bash and more. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Warren G. (Oh yeah, homie's sold more than ten million records internationally.)