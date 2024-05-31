Snoop Dogg & Warren G Drop "Cali 2 Canada" To Perform Together On Their Upcoming Tour

snoop dogg cali 2 canadasnoop dogg cali 2 canada
Snoop, Warren, and DJ Quik are traveling up North in just a couple of days.

Snoop Dogg is known for being a prolific artist, as he featured on hundreds of songs and made a ton of tracks for his solo catalog. He has already been a part of a new album from his close pals, Tha Dogg Pound, called W.A.W.G. (We All We Got). D-O-G-G was on eight of Kurupt and Daz Dillinger's 14 cuts and in addition, he has a solo release today. For this single, "Cali 2 Canada", Snoop Dogg is working with more California greats, this time in the form of Warren G.

While there is a chance this is just a loosie, this record does have some affiliation with something larger. According to Vibe, Snoop and Warren will be heading up to our friends up north in Canada. In fact, they will be making their way up there in just a couple of days, as the Cali To Canada Tour begins on June 3. It features 11 dates and will go through June 25 in Vancouver.

Listen To "Cali 2 Canada" By Snoop Dogg & Warren G

Also joining them is the equally pivotal figure DJ Quik, so it should be one heck of a tour. On "Cali 2 Canada", Snoop Dogg and Warren G are trading bars with ease and providing the ol' reliable bounce of G-funk. This track may not be anything too special, but it is a solid formula that both artists have nailed throughout the course of their storied careers. You can check out the single with the link above.

What are your thoughts on "Cali 2 California" by Snoop Dogg and Warren G? Is this the best song that Snoop has been a part of today, why or why not? Do you think a new album could be in the works? What was your favorite aspect of the track? Who had the better performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Snoop Dogg and Warren G. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

These n****s keep singin' like makin' a band
For instance, my interests, we makin' it grand
Snoop and Warren, we tourin' again, soarin' again
Flyin' to the highest of heights
A lot of motherf***ers wanna try to live this life
But they can't, and they won't

