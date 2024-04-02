Snoop Dogg Announces Star-Studded "Cali To Canada" Tour In 2024

Snoop Dogg is a busy man. He's been one of the hardest working figures in hip-hop history since he arrived on the scene, and he's going to maintain his packed schedule with an upcoming tour in Canada. Snoop announced the tour on his Instagram, which will bear the catchy title of the "Cali to Canada Tour." To really hammer the point home, the Doggfather is wearing a maple leaf hockey jersey on the poster. Snoop's opening acts will be fellow west coast legends DJ Quik and Warren G.

The tour will span several Canadian cities, including Toronto, Calgary, Quebec City and Montreal. This is not the first time Snoop has toured the Sunshine Province, as he went on a joint tour with Wiz Khalifa in summer 2023. What makes the "Cali to Canada Tour" different, however, is the emphasis on cities in the rural Prairie province. There will be 11 dates in total, starting with Halifax on June 3 and ending with Vancouver on June 25.

Read More: Dr. Dre Criticizes Snoop Dogg Over His Many Side Projects, He Reveals

Snoop Will Tour With DJ Quik And Warren G

It's a great time to book tickets to a Snoop show. The rapper is experiencing a career renaissance between the 30th anniversary of his album Doggystyle and the anticipation for his upcoming album with Dr. Dre, Missionary. Snoop and Dre are selling Missionary as a spiritual sequel to Doggystyle, as evidenced by its personnel and suggestive album title. Snoop talked about the recording process for Missionary during an appearance on All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. He praised Dre for challenging him as a rapper, and bringing out the "grown" side of his songwriting.

Tickets for the "Cali to Canada Tour" go on sale at 10 am on Friday, April 5th. The presale for the tickets kicks off on Thursday, April 4th, with additional pre-sale options throughout the week. Snoop also gave fans a code ("CALI2CANADA") that will expedite the ticket buying process on sites like Ticketmaster. If you don't get to see Snoop in Canada, the rapper will also be performing at the Lovers & Friends festival. The festival will be held in Las Vegas on May 4, and tickets are currently available.

Read More: Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg: A History Of Their Relationship