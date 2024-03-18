Dr. Dre Criticizes Snoop Dogg Over His Many Side Projects, He Reveals

Dr. Dre's recent appearance on James Corden's This Life of Mine... show on SiriusXM held a lot of curious and compelling bits of info, takes, and confessions. For one, it reignited the ever-enduring and always annoying debate of whether Eminem can be considered the best rapper of all time. TL;DR: yes, and if you disagree, that's equally valid. Move on. Anyways, the N.W.A. producer also revealed a very interesting and quite surprising aspect of his relationship with one of his closes industry peers: Snoop Dogg. The two go way back, yet when it comes to the Long Beach MC's many business ventures, the mogul Dre steps in to question him.

"I personally think he does too much s**t and we’ve been battling and bumping heads about [it]," Dr. Dre explained to Corden. "Hell yeah I tell him that. I’m always in my big brother mode. I always tell him like, ‘Why the f**k are you doing this and that? Come on.’ He’s like, ‘Let me live, Dr. Dre, cuz. Let me do my thing, man. Do I bother you about the s**t you doing, cuz?’ So we have our -– I call it sibling rivalries and s**t like that -– but I would love it if he’d just focus on this thing and make sure this thing right here that we’re working on is the best that it can be."

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Launch New Drink “Gin & Juice”: See Promo Videos

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre At ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul Celebration Of 50 Years Of Hip-Hop In 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Elsewhere in the interview, Dr. Dre also spoke on having a brain aneurysm back in 2021. "It definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure," he recalled. "It’s something you can’t control, it just happens. During those two weeks, I had three strokes. I got up and went about my day, and I thought I could lay down and take a nap. My son and a female friend were like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ Next thing you know, I’m blacking out, I’m in and out of consciousness and I end up in the ICU.

"I was there for two weeks," the Aftermath boss went on. "I’m hearing doctors come in [and saying] ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.’ I asked questions about what I could’ve done to prevent this. No one could give me an answer." Fortunately, Dr. Dre overcame this moment of his life, and now he and Snoop Dogg can go on to do more great things. For more news and the latest updates on the duo, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Go To U2’s Opening Show For New Las Vegas Sphere Arena

[via]