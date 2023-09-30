Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Go To U2’s Opening Show For New Las Vegas Sphere Arena

As two legends of the West Coast rap sphere, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are among the most iconic duos in all of hip-hop. Moreover, whatever they get up to together can be exciting just because of the fact that they're the two men that gave us "Nuthin' But A G Thang" and countless other classics. However, this time around, the occasion doesn't have to lean on that crutch to be significant. Dre and Snoop went to the opening show of Las Vegas' immersive new Sphere venue, which is designed much like how the name implies, on Friday (September 29). Acclaimed and globally renowned rock band U2 held the inaugural show, and from all accounts, it was an awe-inspiring experience.

Other celebrities also attended, like Bryan Cranston, Sir Paul McCartney, executive Jimmy Iovine, and many more iconic names. Of course, Snoop Dogg commemorated the occasion with a video of him sparking up at the show, with his simple caption being "U2." Unsurprisingly, it seems like they had a great time at the event, and were just as blown away as the general audience by the impressive visuals. Considering the plans currently in place for the Sphere's use, it wouldn't be surprising if we see the Cali MCs perform there one day.

The Sphere's Visual Capabilities

Furthermore, the plan is to host about four to six residencies per year in the Sphere, with the first being U2. With a seating capacity of about 20,000, it's clear that this new venue has the potential to host some truly amazing acts and performances. In fact, it could even also host ring sports like boxing and mixed martial arts, which means live entertainment and awards shows might not be all the Sphere has to offer. Its amenities are incredible: nine levels, a customizable stage, a VIP club, 23 suites, the largest and highest-resolution LED screen created thus far, and much more.

Meanwhile, with interesting future plans for Snoop and Dre, it would be amazing to see them have a residency of their own. If not, at least we know that this is something no person should miss, whether you're a regular shmuck like the rest of us or an A-list celebrity. Who would you like to see perform at this wild and futuristic concert space? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more on Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

