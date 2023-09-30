Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Go To U2’s Opening Show For New Las Vegas Sphere Arena

The West Coast rap legends were among thousands in attendance to witness an immersive and innovative new experience.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Go To U2’s Opening Show For New Las Vegas Sphere Arena

As two legends of the West Coast rap sphere, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are among the most iconic duos in all of hip-hop. Moreover, whatever they get up to together can be exciting just because of the fact that they're the two men that gave us "Nuthin' But A G Thang" and countless other classics. However, this time around, the occasion doesn't have to lean on that crutch to be significant. Dre and Snoop went to the opening show of Las Vegas' immersive new Sphere venue, which is designed much like how the name implies, on Friday (September 29). Acclaimed and globally renowned rock band U2 held the inaugural show, and from all accounts, it was an awe-inspiring experience.

Other celebrities also attended, like Bryan Cranston, Sir Paul McCartney, executive Jimmy Iovine, and many more iconic names. Of course, Snoop Dogg commemorated the occasion with a video of him sparking up at the show, with his simple caption being "U2." Unsurprisingly, it seems like they had a great time at the event, and were just as blown away as the general audience by the impressive visuals. Considering the plans currently in place for the Sphere's use, it wouldn't be surprising if we see the Cali MCs perform there one day.

Read More: Dr. Dre To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Sphere's Visual Capabilities

Furthermore, the plan is to host about four to six residencies per year in the Sphere, with the first being U2. With a seating capacity of about 20,000, it's clear that this new venue has the potential to host some truly amazing acts and performances. In fact, it could even also host ring sports like boxing and mixed martial arts, which means live entertainment and awards shows might not be all the Sphere has to offer. Its amenities are incredible: nine levels, a customizable stage, a VIP club, 23 suites, the largest and highest-resolution LED screen created thus far, and much more.

Meanwhile, with interesting future plans for Snoop and Dre, it would be amazing to see them have a residency of their own. If not, at least we know that this is something no person should miss, whether you're a regular shmuck like the rest of us or an A-list celebrity. Who would you like to see perform at this wild and futuristic concert space? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more on Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Read More: Snoop Dogg To Have His Own A.I. Chatbot

[via] [via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.