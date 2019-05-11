opening
- MusicDr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Go To U2's Opening Show For New Las Vegas Sphere ArenaThe West Coast rap legends were among thousands in attendance to witness an immersive and innovative new experience.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Hits Detroit To Open His Own Strip Club: ReportAccording to "the Jasmine Brand," the rapper and business mogul already has a location and is looking for staff.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Shares Wholesome Moment With Fan As He Walks Out On TourThe two had a heart-to-heart, and didn't even need to exchange any words to do so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay Rock Joins Red Hot Chili Peppers Onstage At Playground ReopeningThe band accompanied Jay Rock's "WIN" performance.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Baby Opens New Seafood Restaurant In AtlantaLil Baby opened The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Takeout today.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKodak Black Opens His New Miami BoutiqueKodak Black hosted a grand opening of his new boutique.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDonald Glover Recalls Being Booed While Opening For Kid CudiDonald Glover says he was once booed while opening for Kid Cudi in NYC.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNew York City To Close Non-Essential Businesses In Areas With COVID-19 SpikesNew York City is rewinding the opening of non-essential businesses in several areas due to COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- SportsPJ Tucker To Open Up His Own Sneaker Store In Houston: ReportComing to Houston this Fall.By Kevin Goddard
- TVNetflix Finalizes Lease On Its First Theatre: New York's Iconic Single-Screen CinemaNetflix has acquired its first theatre in New York. By Chantilly Post
- Music2019 BET Awards: The Comprehensive List Of Performers & PresentersThe list of presenters for the 2019 BET Awards has been made official.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Levels Up & Opens A New Ice Cream ShopTory Lanez will soon be running the operations of an ice cream shop.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Could Lose Up To $120 Million"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" might not recover from a rough opening weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicDaBaby Levels Up At "Rolling Loud," Throws Pounds Of Marijuana Into CrowdDaBaby tosses pounds upon pounds of marijuana in an attempt to WIN over the Rolling Loud crowd in 2019.By Devin Ch