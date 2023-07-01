Lil Baby opened a new seafood restaurant in his hometown of Atlanta, GA today (July 14). A new clip shows the rapper attending the grand opening of The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Takeout. The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew in a huge crowd. Photos shared from within the dining room reveal that its design honors musicians like Prince, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, and more.

Fans, or simply seafood lovers, can find the restaurant at 880 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city’s southwest side. According to the restaurant’s Instagram page, they’re even hiring. Lil Baby plans to turn the restaurant into a franchise, and even sell some of the restaurant’s sauces in grocery stores sometime in the future. The artist worked alongside entrepreneur Chad Dillon to create The Seafood Menu. Dillon is the founder of another successful seafood spot in the the area, The Boiler Seafood Atlanta.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Lil Baby reflected on the inspiration behind his new venture. The rapper explained that restaurants that managed to tough out the pandemic motivated him to create one of his own. He went on to share his love for their Caribbean jerk butter sauce, which is sure to be a fan favorite.

Recently, he has also made headlines for attending Michael Rubin’s massive Independence Day party in the Hamptons. The rapper was photographed hugging Rubin, which sparked a notable reaction from 50 Cent. “WTF!” the artist wrote, suggesting that there may have been something more than friendly going on between the men. Boosie Badazz came to his defense amid homophobic commenters. Viewers of a recent Instagram Live were commenting on the situation, prompting him to fire back. “Say something bout Lil Baby again,” he said, “B***h, I’m trying to get back on tour with Lil Baby, b***h a**.” He continued, telling haters “Get your b***h a** of my live, h*e.”

