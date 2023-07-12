Recently, Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez weighed in on some of their “greatest of all time” picks. The artists discussed their favorite movies, songs, slang, and more on a recent episode of Complex’s GOAT talk. Firstly, the collaborators decide that the original Friday is the best movie ever made. They’re then prompted to share their favorite zodiac sign to date, to which Lil Baby responds “sagittarius.” “I don’t even know the signs,” Rylo explains before being told whose birthdays are “at the beginning of March.” He decides on pisces before both of them reveal that they’re not really big on the zodiac.

When asked who they believe to be the greatest female rapper of all time, the pair agree on Nicki Minaj. “Females is like, running the game right now,” Lil Baby notes. Nicki has been on fire lately, recently announcing that a follow-up to her 2010 hit album Pink Friday will be arriving later this year. The LP is set to arrive on November 17, 2023, and Barbz have been practically foaming at the mouth to hear it. She’s also hot off the release of her collaboration with Ice Spice for the new Barbie movie, “Barbie World.”

Lil Baby And Rylo Rodriguez Take On Complex’s GOAT Talk

Later on in the video, the two rappers share their favorite slang terms from their home towns. They debate which terms come from where, with Lil Baby arguing that there’s no way “twin” comes from Atlanta. Partway through the video, Rylo admits that he hadn’t realized that GOAT stands for “greatest of all time” until that moment. “I get it now,” he explained, revealing that he had previously questioned why everyone wanted to be a goat.

They go on to name Aaliyah and Usher as the greatest R&B singers of all time, before diving into a debate on fast food chains. Lil Baby settles on Popeye’s with a little convincing, and Rylo decides on Hart’s Fried Chicken. The rappers close out the video with a discussion on the worst fashion trend, with Lil Baby claiming he’s not a fan of people not tying their shoes “regular.” Rylo decides that the trend of people wearing pants with one leg rolled up takes his No. 1 slot.

