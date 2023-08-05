Rylo Rodriguez Signs To Lil Baby, Motown Records

A circulating clip shows Rylo Rodriguez signing a new deal. According to DJ Akademiks, the Alabama-born rapper is now signed to Lil Baby’s Glass Window Entertainment and Motown Records. In the clip, the duo is seen signing the documents, later being met with a round of applause once the deal is set in stone. Though the specifics of the deal are yet to be revealed, social media users suspect based on the success of Rylo’s latest album that it could be pretty big. Rylo Rodriguez is known for his frequent collaborations with Lil Baby, so this latest development doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

At the end of June, Rylo Rodriguez dropped his new LP, Been One. The album features various high-profile collaborators, including Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Fridayy, EST Gee, and more. Lil Baby is also featured on the new album, of course, appearing on the track “Real Type.” Lil Meech later starred alongside Serayah in the rapper’s “Equal Dirt” music video, which dropped at the end of last month. Meech got some attention on social media from the video, with several users claiming he could have leaned in to his lines a bit more.

Read More: Lil Baby And Rylo Rodriguez Discuss “Friday,” Nicki Minaj, And More On GOAT Talk

Rylo Rodriguez And Lil Baby Signing A New Deal

Last month, Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez also appeared on an episode of Complex‘s “GOAT Talk.” The duo opened up about some of their favorite things of all time. They expressed their respect for Nicki Minaj, love for the 1995 film Friday, and more.

Overall, fans are excited to see Rylo moving towards bigger and better endeavors. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old admitted that he had been abusing substances, sparking some concern among his fan base. He claimed in February to have been spending somewhere around $4,000 — $3,800 each week on lean. It’s unclear whether he’s still using lean, but it’s safe to say supporters would prefer if he stayed clean.

Read More: Rylo Rodriguez Proves He’s “Been One” On New Album

[Via]