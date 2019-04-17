motown records
- MusicRylo Rodriguez Signs To Lil Baby, Motown RecordsA recent clip shows Rylo Rodriguez signing a new deal.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsLeon Thomas Enlists Victoria Monét Stellar "Breaking Point (Remix)"Two talented singer-songwriters on similar paths, their musical chemistry on the “Breaking Point” remix feels natural.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsNBA Youngboy Drops New Single "Next"NBA Youngboy delivers his latest single from his upcoming project, "Don't Try This At Home."By Aron A.
- MusicNBA Youngboy Announces New Album "I Rest My Case"NBA Youngboy is kicking off 2023 with the release of "I Rest My Case."By Aron A.
- MusicNelly Celebrates His 48th Birthday With Motown Themed Party Jermaine Dupri, Johnta Austin, Brian Michael Cox and Nelly dressed as The Temptations. By Lamar Banks
- MusicDiddy Signs Jozzy To Love Records, Calls Her The "R&B Biggie"Jozzy has worked with the likes of Lil Nas X, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Lil Wayne, and more.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Launches New R&B Label "Love Records" & Partners With Motown RecordsDiddy is starting a new R&B record label.By Cole Blake
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Launches EZMNY Records With Motown, Leon Thomas Signed As First ArtistTy Dolla $ign is making EZMNY moves.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNe-Yo Gets Emotional With New Single "What If"Ne-Yo is back and better than ever with a serenading single, "What If" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicAndre Harrell, Music Industry Legend & Icon, Has Passed Away At 59: ReportAndre Harrell, one of the most influential music industry personalities, especially in hip hop and R&B, has reportedly passed away.By Erika Marie
- MusicBJ The Chicago Kid Delivers A Powerful Message With "The People"R&B crooner BJ The Chicago Kid delivers a serenading soulful banger that also packs a powerful message on his latest single titled "The People."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicThe Supremes Singer Barbara Martin Dies At 76Barbara Martin, one of the original members of the Motown girl group, The Supremes, has passed away at the age of 76.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentThe First Lady Of Motown Explains Why New Artists Need To Learn About Label's Epic HistoryINTERVIEW: Before Black History Month is a wrap, we chatted with the First Lady of Motown, Claudette Robinson of the legendary group The Miracles, to discuss the legacy of the label and the group.By Erika Marie
- MusicJason Weaver Went From "The Lion King" To A Music Career But It Felt "Unauthentic"He didn't feel like his ideas were being heard by the adults around him.By Erika Marie
- MusicVince Staples Announces "The Vince Staples Show" With Hilarious TrailerWe're ready. By Noah C
- IndustryVince Staples Inks New Record Deal With MotownCongrats to Vince Staples on his new deal.By Aron A.
- Music"Motown: A Grammy Celebration" Stars Ciara, John Legend, Ne-Yo & MoreThe concert airs months after Jennifer Lopez's Motown Grammy tribute.By Erika Marie