If there’s one rapper who undoubtedly had a grip on 2022, it was NBA Youngboy. Despite laying low for a large portion of the year, he came back stronger than ever with The Last Slimeto. The project contained upwards of 30 tracks but even still, he had even more heat in the stash to unleash in the months that followed.

NBA Youngboy closed out an incredibly productive year with Lost Files on December 23rd. The album arrived with little warning or promotion but still managed to move 18K in its first week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

However, it seems like NBA Youngboy’s 2022 run was solely a set-up for big things ahead in the new year. This weekend, the rapper revealed that he has another body of work on the way this week. On Friday (Jan. 6th), he’ll unveil his next album titled, I Rest My Case with the cover art coming via Akademiks.

There’s no information on what to expect but it appears that NBA Youngboy will be relentlessly dishing out new music throughout the year. In October, the rapper announced that he fulfilled his deal with Atlantic Records, to who he has been signed with since 2017. Apparently, the release of The Last Slimeto concluded his contractual obligations to Atlantic.

Since then, NBA Youngboy inked a deal with Motown Records — a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. It will be exciting to what this next chapter of his career will look like, though he’s no stranger to the label, either. He previously inked a deal with Motown for the Never Broke Again imprint including artists like NoCap and Quando Rondo.

It appears that I Rest My Case will be the first project to drop through his deal with Motown Records.

