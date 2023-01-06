After debuting a consistent list of projects in the past year, NBA YoungBoy is bringing more heat with I Rest My Case. Coming mere weeks after his Lost Files mixtape, the rapper’s first album of 2023 contains just under 20 songs with zero features.

After originally signing to Atlantic Records, NBA YoungBoy is now with Motown Records, making I Rest My Case his first project released under the label, Billboard reported.

NBA YoungBoy has been enjoying an impressive stride in his music career. Following the release of 3800 Degreez, The Last Slimeto, his Quando Rondo collab 3860, and more, quickly climbed the charts last year while dropping several hit albums and singles.

He also became one of the most streamed U.S. artists in 2022, a testament to the “Make No Sense” rapper’s dedicated fanbase.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Recently revealing his top rap artists on Amazon’s Never Broke Again Radio, he shouted out Shy Glizzy, Young Thug, French Montana, and Soulja Slim as some of his favorite emcees in the game. In another episode, he hyped up Quando Rondo, who is currently signed to YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again label.

Claiming that the “War Baby” rapper is the better of the two, he shared, “The world be hating so bad, and I be keeping it so gangsta. Man, Quando rap way better than me, and them b***hes be hating on my five. I don’t like that twisted ass sh**.

Stream I Rest My Case down below and let us know your favorite track in the comments below.

Tracklist:

Top Girls Black Louie V Swag On Point Bitch Yeah Red Double Cup Fight With My Sheets Rage Top Haters Just Like Me Ride Me Not My Friend Mini Me Clear I Love YB Skit Groovy Same Thang Hey Pops

[Via]