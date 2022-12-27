NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.

During last week’s episode of his Amazon program Never Broke Again Radio, Youngboy listed French Montana as one of his top five rappers in the game. “My top five rappers I’ll say,” he began. “Yeat, I’ll say [Young] Thug, I’ll say French Montana…Glizzy, I will say Shy Glizzy, yeah, the last one Soulja Slim.”

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Youngboy and French joined forces back in 2020 for French’s track “So Real” from his CB5 mixtape. He worked with Shy Glizzy on “Hard” from his 3800 Degreez mixtape. As for Yeat, the duo recently teamed up on the track “I Don’t Text Back” off Youngboy’s Hey Ma’ I Got A Family album.

This isn’t the first time the Baton Rouge rapper publicly gave credit to his peers. On another episode of Never Broke Again Radio, Youngboy credited his artist Quando Rondo for being a much “better rapper” than he is. “The world be hating so bad, and I be keeping it so gangsta. Man, Quando rap way better than me, and them bitches be hating on my five. I don’t like that twisted ass sh**.”

Nba Youngboy says that Quando Rondo is a better rapper than him 👀 pic.twitter.com/O8ReUmgc0X — QRN (@quando1633) December 17, 2022

NBA Youngboy may be young in age, but his accolades of that of a seasoned vet. Last month, he surpassed Jay-Z by having the most Billboard 200 entries. The success of his latest album MIGAF took Youngboy’s grand total of entries on the chart up to 25, surpassing Jay-Z, who has 24. The Top also gets his fair share of love from rappers.

Snoop Dogg once named NBA Youngboy is his list of favorite rappers. Trippie Redd once came under fire for comparing the young star to the late Tupac Shakur. See what else Youngboy had to say in the full clip below.