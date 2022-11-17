NBA Youngboy has lots of music in his lengthy catalogue. Earlier this year, the 23-year old rapper revealed plans to release ten mixtapes in 2022. In October, Youngboy released his sixth mixtape of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat.

Prior to that, Youngboy unleashed the 13-track mixtape 3800. Because the project’s success, Youngboy tied with Jay-Z on the list of artists with the most entries on the 200 chart, at 25 entries a piece. Despite his success, the Baton Rouge rapper recently admitted that he’s ran out of things to rap about.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A YoungBoy fan recently asked the him to release a new track. However, the Colors rapper explained why he physically couldn’t. “Would you care if I said not till next year?” YoungBoy asked. “Quando dropping the tape with me and him but I ran out of rhymes help me??” Youngboy’s tape with Rondo would mark the rapper’s seventh mixtape of the year. That would give the young star a few weeks and three mixtapes before meeting his ten mixtape mark.

Aside from the music, Youngboy has been more active with fans on social media in recent weeks. He recently shared a message to his fellow rappers who’ve sold their music catalogues. “I had these bitch ass n-ggas sell their whole catalog to catch up, man. And b**h, I ain’t gonna drop no song and tell you anything. You going to wait ’til next year. You going to bump them n**as like I told you two years ago. Them bitch-ass n***as that’s misleading you.”

Youngboy went on to gloat about his new found drive music. “I ain’t doing no stressing over here, b***. Ain’t worried about nothing, man. Got a bitch that’s quick to tell me, ‘Man, f*** them people.’ I’m so motivated, ain’t no losing over here, man. Share your thoughts below.