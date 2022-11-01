Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.

In the past few weeks, NBA Youngboy unloaded several projects including his most recent solo offering, Ma’ I Got A Family, which now has helped him reach a new feat on the Billboard charts. According to HipHipDX, YB officially surpassed Jay-Z for the number of entries on the Billboard 200. YB now boasts 25 entries in total, beginning with 2017’s AI Youngboy, compared to Jay-Z’s 24.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

YB might have bested Jay’s number of entries but he certainly hasn’t banked as many #1s on the Billboard 200. Jay currently boasts 14 #1 albums while NBA Youngboy only has 3.

While it’s certainly a celebratory occasion for NBA Youngboy, he still has a few more albums to release before claiming the throne for most Billboard 200 entries. E-40 has the crown with 32 albums. Tech N9ne sits right behind him with 29 while Gucci Mane and Snoop Dogg occupy the third and fourth spot with 28 each.

Chances are that NBA Youngboy could end up passing E-40 in the next year, at the pace he’s going now. Earlier this year, YB said that he would try to release 10 tapes in one year.

Ma’ I Got A Family debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 after moving 37K in its first week. Ma’ I Got A Family is labelled as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with a single guest appearance coming from Nicki Minaj. The prior project 3800 Degrees didn’t even clear the top 10 in its first week.

Over the weekend, NBA Youngboy shared his latest label compilation, Nightmare On 38th Street.

