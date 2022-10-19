Do we even have to say it? Yes. YB better. The Louisiana native has just broken the record for the rapper with the fifth highest number of charting albums on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking a tie with the legendary Jay-Z for the number 5 spot. What’s more is that this will likely be old news very shortly, as Youngboy has announced that he will be dropping his sixth project of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family, later this month.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now the rapper with the fifth most charting albums in Billboard 200 history, breaking a tie with Jay-Z (24). — chart data (@chartdata) October 18, 2022

YB broke the record with his latest mixtape, 3800 Degrees. He’s been making a huge name for himself in the sales realm, starting with the breakout success of Until Death Call My Name and AI Youngboy 2 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He dominates the YouTube streaming space as well, which has been a huge boost to his numbers and a testament to the voracity of his online following.

As the rapper has continued to find hits such as “Vette Motors” and his track with Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, “Late To Da Party,” the “Make No Sense” star has also made it clear that he’s not slowing down his trajectory. He wants to make a mixtape with exclusively Baton Rouge-based artists, showing his commitment to the community he came from. There was also a funny Instagram live exchange with Druski this week where the comedian offered Youngboy a spot on his fictional label, Coulda Been Records.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on YB’s trajectory, as we have no doubt that he’ll break his own record very shortly.