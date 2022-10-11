NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.

Cash Money legend Juvenile even praised YoungBoy, whose album cover art was inspired by the former Hot Boyz’ classic album 400 Degreez. Juvie shared the 3800 Degreez album cover with the caption, “I just want to say thank you to @neverbrokeagainllc for redoing 400 degrees over in his own way at the peak of his career appreciate the love young boss.”

Fresh off dropping the 13-track project, NBA YoungBoy reportedly has plans to work on brand new music with a fellow Baton Rouge artists. According to his engineer, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YB is currently on the hunt for dope artists from his city to work on a joint mixtape.

“Calling all Baton Rouge artists,” Cheese said in a video. “I just got word from Top, he wants to drop a tape with all of you guys on there.” Goldberg also shared that the qualifications are not too strenuous — being from Baton Rouge is the sole criteria. “No matter who you are, if you’re from Baton Rouge try to get a hold of me. Let’s put together a project of everyone from out there,” he shared.

YoungBoy is also looking to fans to send his team new music and good artists for the project. “[YB] wants to promote it,” Goldberg shared. “[He] wants to get on two songs with the fans help. So get at me.” The new project news comes on the heels of YB celebrating the arrival of the newest addition to his family after welcoming a baby boy with his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle.

