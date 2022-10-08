NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.

On Friday, YoungBoy dropped number five, 3800 Degrees. The project’s cover art was instantly recognizable to any old heads tuning in, a direct homage to Juvenile’s 1998 classic 400 Degrees. Juvenile took note of the reference, and got on Instagram to address the nod.

“I just want to say thank you to @neverbrokeagainllc for redoing 400 degrees over in his own way at the peak of his career appreciate the love young boss,” Juve wrote under an image of YoungBoy’s album cover.

YoungBoy’s reference to Juvenile doesn’t come out of nowhere. The two rappers are both from Louisiana– Juve from New Orleans and YoungBoy from Baton Rouge.

YoungBoy’s newest album reestablishes what makes him such a sought-after artist, bursting at the seams with energy and bravado. The project includes features from E-40, Shy Glizzy, and Mouse On Tha Track.

400 Degreez, meanwhile, remains Juvenile’s best-selling album of his career, having gone four times platinum by the end of 2000. The iconic record includes the singles “Back That Azz Up” and “Ha,” and won R&B Album of the Year at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked the album at 470 on their list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

[via]