What more can be said about NBA YoungBoy that hasn’t already been said? At a very young age, YoungBoy has proven himself to be one of the best artists in the game. He has a prolific discography at this point, and despite multiple retirement announcements, he continues to drop new albums. For instance, on Friday, YoungBoy came out with his latest effort called 3800 Degrees.

This project comes complete with 13 tracks and very few features. The only artists that you will find here other than YoungBoy are E-40, Shy Glizzy, and Mouse On Tha Track. As for the songs themselves, they are incredibly energetic as YoungBoy reaffirms why he has one of the most loyal fanbases in the world. It’s yet another example of his immense artistry, and if you aren’t a fan yet, perhaps this project will convince you.

You can listen to the new YoungBoy tape, down below. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more releases from the hip-hop world.

Tracklist: