In line for Southern production royalty, ATL-producer (by way of Mississippi) Wheezy is behind the boards of some of the underground’s biggest bangers. With prolific production for Young Thug on projects like Barter 6 and the Slime Season tapes, Wheezy has got rappers blowing up his phone for beats. The heat seeking producer came up on the same wave as Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, and Southside, from the streets of Atlanta to global domination. In addition to Thugga Thugga, Wheezy has produced magic for the likes of TIP, Lil Uzi Vert, Wiz Khalifa, and Kid Ink. When spitters need a hit, they know who to call. Know the name.