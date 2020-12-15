baton rouge
- MusicThe Journey Of Fredo Bang: A Look At His Life & MusicA look at Fredo Bang's musical journey from Baton Rouge to national stardom. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Reveals Why He Loves HuntingThe rapper also received a key to the city in his hometown of Baton Rouge, LA.By Noah Grant
- MusicYoungBoy Claims He's Going Back To Baton RougeThe "Top" rapper seems to be going back home after a house arrest stay in Utah. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFredo Bang Celebrates Fatherhood With "Lullaby"Fredo Bang shares his new single, "Lullaby."By Aron A.
- SongsNBA Youngboy Shares New Single "Hi Haters"Just before he releases his forthcoming joint project with Quando Rondo, NBA Youngboy blesses fans with a new single titled, “Hi Haters.”By Aron A.
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. By Lamar Banks
- MusicFredo Bang Seemingly Calls Out Boosie Badazz For Kicking Him Off Concert LineupFredo Bang shares his alleged messages with Boosie Badazz after allegedly being kicked off his concert lineup.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBaton Rouge Rapper TrueBleeda Shot & Killed In Drive-By ShootingTrueBleeda was shot and killed on Friday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Loses Key To The City Of Baton RougeR. Kelly has been stripped of his key to the city of Baton Rouge after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Affiliate Baby Joe Spotted In The Hospital After Being ShotHe was shot in Baton Rouge in late June. By Madusa S.
- MusicFredo Bang Finally Hosts Concert In Baton Rouge Despite $100k RequestHe finally held a show in his hometown after suggesting he wouldn't do it without a healthy payout. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsAlton Sterling's Family Settles For $4.5 Million From Baton RougeAlton Sterling's family reportedly reached a $4.5 million settlement with the city of Baton Rouge.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOBN Jay Reveals His Favorite Weed Strains On "How To Roll"Louisiana rapper OBN Jay stars in the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFredo Bang Explains Why He Needs $100k To Perform In His Hometown Baton RougeHe disclosed the added troubles that come with attempting to perform in BR. By Madusa S.
- Original ContentRise & Grind: Fredo Bang Reveals Lost Collab With King Von & Speaks On YNW Melly's A&R SkillsBaton Rouge's Fredo Bang is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, "Murder Made Me." He joins us for this week's "Rise & Grind" where he discusses his odd encounter with Kanye West, his first bars, and his relationship with YNW Melly. By Aron A.
- RandomBoosie Badazz Talks To Reporters About Being Caught In Flash FloodReporters stumbled upon Boosie at the Baton Rouge airport during a storm that has taken the lives of at least four people & displaced residents.By Erika Marie
- NewsFredo Bang Sends His Enemies A Message On "Oppanese"Fredo Bang doesn't speak "Oppanese" on his new single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFans Are Surprised About Fredo Bang's Show RateFredo Bang tells concert promoters that he won't perform unless he gets a $100,000 payout.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTG Kommas Enlists Foogiano And 42 Dugg On "I Know"The trio uses the hard-hitting track to talk about how they made their money. By hnhh
- NewsFredo Bang Expands "In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated)" With New Features From Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, & MoreFredo Gang reloads with 10 new songs and features from Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and more on "In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated)".By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie Badazz Won't Speak On Fredo Bang: "I Don't Talk About Baton Rouge Sh*t"In a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie made it clear that he doesn't discuss hometown business.By Erika Marie