There’s no shortage of new music from NBA Youngboy these days. In a year where the Baton Rouge rapper has flooded the streets with an influx of projects and singles, he’s clearly not holding back before the year comes to an end.

In the midst of fielding criticism from his detractors, NBA Youngboy reminded them that he’s living good right now on his latest single. This week, he dished out his new bop, “Hi Haters.” The record kicks off with upbeat, guitar-laden production with a breath of gratitude for everything in his life. He reflects on the power of prayer before detailing the joys of fatherhood. Overall, the BR rapper is living his best life and he expresses it best over the course of the record.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The music video for the song showcases NBA Youngboy at his home. However, it closes out with a vlog of sorts that provides some insight into his personal life. One viral clip, in particular, shows him navigating through his closet, which practically doubles as a retail store. The shelves are stocked with sneakers and there’s a separate room for all of his garments.

Toward the end of the video, NBA Youngboy teases another new song which hopefully, has an official release in the near future.

NBA Youngboy’s run this year sets the tone for 2023. In October, reports claimed YB inked a new deal with Motown Records, bringing his tenure with Atlantic to an end.

In the last few months, NBA Youngboy’s released numerous projects including August’s The Last Slimeto, followed by Realer 2, 3800 Degrees and Ma’ I Got A Family. Up next is his forthcoming collaborative effort titled, 3860, which dropped on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

Try and pray five times a day, name another Christian do the same

And I gotta thank the Lord for my kids

Harper got smart on that big

N***a tryna cap me, crossed my wig, behind this boy that we digged