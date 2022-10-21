NBA YoungBoy blessed fans with his sixth project of the year, dropping his new mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat.

YB took to Instagram to share the cover art and tracksuit to the highly anticipated album, which features his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their newborn son on the cover. He shared the new project with his social media followers, writing, “Ma’ I Got A Family” #Tonight Hosted By DJ Drama A Gangsta Grillz Special Edition.”

Ma’ I Got A Family follows the 22-year old’s last mixtape 3800 degrees, which featured 13 tracks and quickly climbed it’s way to the top of the charts. With the success of his last project, YB is is currently tied with Jay-Z on the list of artists with the most entries on the 200 chart, at 25 entries a piece.

Not including Ma I Got A Family, the Baton Rouge rapper has less than 12 weeks to drop four mixtapes if he’s to meet his goal of dropping 10 project in 2022. Stream Ma’ I Got A Family, available now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Tracklist