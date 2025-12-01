Rick Ross Puts IG Model On Blast After Leaking His Thirsty DMs

BY Zachary Horvath 3.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Nardose Mesfin, the model Rick Ross DM'd, tried to claim that he started hitting her up first. However, the rapper has receipts of his own.

An Instagram model claims Rick Ross is one of many "of your favorite celebs" that's sliding into her DMs. She has proof of the rapper's thirsty messages. However, the MMG head honcho is calling cap, saying that she's actually been the one trying to holler at him all while trying to publicly shame her in the process.

This juicy gossip got underway after the model, Nardose Mesfin, posted a screenshot of Rozay telling her "You are mine" yesterday (Nov. 30). She then used this Instagram Story as a PSA of sorts to warn other ladies of celebrities and rappers alike of their true intentions, per Live Bitez.

"I got so many DMs from so many of your favs but I'm sharing this cause I know he would get the joke. But in all seriousness, attention doesn't equal currency," Mesfin writes.

Women always come up to me and be like guess who is in my DMs like they're so flattered like okay. I don't even follow them, they follow me."

She adds in a later Story post, "And to be honest, if you're trying to get money I would just get you a rich white man "at least they're generous. Black men will literally use you and throw you away. We see it publicly. His cars are not yours... money isn't yours. His fame isn't yours. You'll be traumatized and left with maybe a bag or two. Women who get money aren't impressed."

Read More: The Top 8 “Royal” Air Jordans Of All-Time

Rick Ross Selling Florida Mansion

But while there seemingly is a reason to believe Nardose outright, Ross is telling everyone that she's a big, fat liar. "This no going to [cap emoji] heaven," he says over a repost of her screenshot.

He proceeds to show that Nardose has supposedly been mentioning him in her Stories since at least 2022. It's seemingly still going on as there's a video post that Ross was tagged in around 5:00 a.m. yesterday.

The entrepreneur used that to reply to Nardose's claims by writing in their text chain, "Cap! Goofy bad body [clown emoji]." Over his IG Story post of these receipts, he adds, "I do have a certain vibe, and she not it."

Some folks online also called her out, particularly for rushing to flex that she gets attention from high-profile names. However, she stood her ground, essentially doubling down on her PSA above. "I'm thristy but HE is in my DMS. Women get called names but not the man who is saying I'm his and basically putting ownership on me."

Nardose then signs off while dissing Ross in the process. "He is community dicc and anyone who thinks this is a flex is a bird. I got bigger names in my DMs. Some of you are slow it's painful."

We will if this exchange leads into more chaos down the road.

Elsewhere, Rick Ross recently put up his Southwest Ranches luxury pad in Florida up for sale. It's been on the market since early October. The 14,000 square foot home is selling for $6.5 million.

Read More: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram's Lovey-Dovey Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2015 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet Music Rick Ross Allegedly Hits Tia Kemp With Cease And Desist Amid Cristina Mackey Drama 3.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.5K
The G.A.M.E INC. 7th Anniversary Party Hosted By Lil Wayne and Baby Music Rick Ross Disses Drake Over Birdman Foreclosure: "Don't Do Stunna Like That" 9.6K
The Game Host Prive Music The Game Gets Torched By Rick Ross After Losing Two Massive Lawsuits 11.8K
Comments 0