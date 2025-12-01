Rick Ross Puts IG Model On Blast After Leaking His Thirsty DMs

An Instagram model claims Rick Ross is one of many "of your favorite celebs" that's sliding into her DMs. She has proof of the rapper's thirsty messages. However, the MMG head honcho is calling cap, saying that she's actually been the one trying to holler at him all while trying to publicly shame her in the process.

This juicy gossip got underway after the model, Nardose Mesfin, posted a screenshot of Rozay telling her "You are mine" yesterday (Nov. 30). She then used this Instagram Story as a PSA of sorts to warn other ladies of celebrities and rappers alike of their true intentions, per Live Bitez.

"I got so many DMs from so many of your favs but I'm sharing this cause I know he would get the joke. But in all seriousness, attention doesn't equal currency," Mesfin writes.

Women always come up to me and be like guess who is in my DMs like they're so flattered like okay. I don't even follow them, they follow me."

She adds in a later Story post, "And to be honest, if you're trying to get money I would just get you a rich white man "at least they're generous. Black men will literally use you and throw you away. We see it publicly. His cars are not yours... money isn't yours. His fame isn't yours. You'll be traumatized and left with maybe a bag or two. Women who get money aren't impressed."

But while there seemingly is a reason to believe Nardose outright, Ross is telling everyone that she's a big, fat liar. "This no going to [cap emoji] heaven," he says over a repost of her screenshot.

He proceeds to show that Nardose has supposedly been mentioning him in her Stories since at least 2022. It's seemingly still going on as there's a video post that Ross was tagged in around 5:00 a.m. yesterday.

The entrepreneur used that to reply to Nardose's claims by writing in their text chain, "Cap! Goofy bad body [clown emoji]." Over his IG Story post of these receipts, he adds, "I do have a certain vibe, and she not it."

Some folks online also called her out, particularly for rushing to flex that she gets attention from high-profile names. However, she stood her ground, essentially doubling down on her PSA above. "I'm thristy but HE is in my DMS. Women get called names but not the man who is saying I'm his and basically putting ownership on me."

Nardose then signs off while dissing Ross in the process. "He is community dicc and anyone who thinks this is a flex is a bird. I got bigger names in my DMs. Some of you are slow it's painful."

We will if this exchange leads into more chaos down the road.