When GloRilla showed up courtside in Toronto wearing an iced-out chain with Brandon Ingram’s jersey number, it was the confirmation her fans have been waiting for. The signs had been there for months following a birthday trip to Cabo and a few flirty Instagram comments. Each moment added up, and the world watched as the Memphis rapper got cozy with the Toronto Raptors star.

Unlike other rapper-athlete couples, Glo and Ingram rejected formal statements and just went full hard launch. While we don't know exactly how long these two have been together, they certainly look comfortable with each other.

July 2025: Cabo Cameras & Speculation

The first spark came in July 2025, when GloRilla reportedly flew to Cabo for her 26th birthday. A few clips surfaced online of her dancing close with Brandon Ingram at a nightclub without context. Just enough for the internet to do the rest.

The timing made it stick. Previously, Glo had posted that she was single and celibate “until God sends me my husband.” Now, here she was in Mexico, paired off with an NBA All-Star, and looking comfortable. Unsurprisingly, blogs picked it up and headlines asked questions as fans drew conclusions.

Neither Ingram or GloRilla addressed it. The visuals simply introduced the idea that something might be forming.

Late Summer/Early Fall 2025: Soft Launch Signals

By early Fall, the speculation had turned into a pattern. On Brandon Ingram’s 28th birthday, he posted a photo carousel that quietly included GloRilla. The caption read, “A lot of sh*t done changed 💜 28 🌞.” She reportedly responded in the comments with heart-eye emojis. They weren’t hiding and the couple was letting their affection be seen.

Around that time, GloRilla started showing up courtside at Raptors games. They've become regular appearances where fans noticed her throwing up his jersey number, three fingers in the air, whenever the camera found her. She wore an iced-out chain with his number on it. Further, she was caught mouthing “my man, my man, my man” on the sidelines like it was nothing new. Then, when Ingram and GloRilla showed off their cute handshake, fans were tuned in.

Fall 2025: Kisses Courtside

These days, GloRilla doesn't have a problem with showing just how smitten she is with her boyfriend. At Raptors games, Brandon Ingram doesn't hesitate to spend as much time as he can with his girl courtside. Still, the couple hasn't spoken about one another much. Other famous pairs often capitalize on their visibility by going on a press run. Glo and Ingram seem to be enjoying one another's company in absence of explaining themselves to strangers.

What they’ve built isn’t flashy, but it’s consistent. This era has seen its fair share of public relationships moving too fast or collapsing under pressure. Theirs has played out on its own terms.

Visible & Unbothered

There’s nothing radical about a rapper and a ballplayer getting together. The culture has seen that story before. Yet, what makes GloRilla and Brandon Ingram’s pairing stand out is how ordinary they’ve allowed it to be. A steady trail of public moments that say what needs to be said.