GloRilla's Tweet About Wanting To Be "Single & Celibate" Generates Mixed Reactions

BYZachary Horvath230 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin Thursday, June 13, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Glo wants to find the picture-perfect man.

GloRilla is back at it again with another post about dating and everything that comes with it. According to AllHipHop, the Memphis rap superstar sent out a tweet on X regarding waiting for the perfect guy to come along. Single & celibate until God send me my husband🤗🫶," she said on the platform. The celibacy journey is something that she's been talking about. At the top of the year, one of her goals for the year was to go without having any sexual activity for 90 days. It even became a topic of conversation with Complex's own Speedy Morman. However, around Halloween, she sent her fans and the internet into a frenzy over some pictures on Instagram.

It was her wearing what is now known to be a fake baby bump. People were especially shocked due to her previous feelings she shared with Charlamagne Tha God about having kids. Big Glo did try to keep the act going by denying that she wasn't faking her pregnancy. However, it was eventually all put to rest fairly quickly. All of these past posts are why this tweet is maintaining some traction right now. Additionally, though, it's because some have a major problem with her using "celibate."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Winnie Harlow's Alleged Fight Sparks Debate On "The Breakfast Club"

GloRilla's Tweet Follows The Infamous Baby Bump Prank

Usually, when someone is celibate, it means that they have never had sex of any kind and never will. It also means not having a relationship of any kind either. It may be a nitpick to some, but quite a few people are taking issue with it. One X user replies, "Women will post this while still getting head in the regular." Another adds, "You not celibate🤦‍♂️stop using the word wrong."

However, GloRilla's fans were more supportive of her decision to wait for the right guy. "Single, celibate, and trusting God’s timing. When it’s meant to be, it’ll be." "Same. It’s the best way to be. Sooo many diseases out here." You can say what you want about the wording, but we are happy to see the femcee finding love on her own terms.

Read More: Logic Wants To Rap Like Playboi Carti To Get Paid

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...