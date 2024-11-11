GloRilla's Tweet About Wanting To Be "Single & Celibate" Generates Mixed Reactions

Glo wants to find the picture-perfect man.

GloRilla is back at it again with another post about dating and everything that comes with it. According to AllHipHop, the Memphis rap superstar sent out a tweet on X regarding waiting for the perfect guy to come along. Single & celibate until God send me my husband🤗🫶," she said on the platform. The celibacy journey is something that she's been talking about. At the top of the year, one of her goals for the year was to go without having any sexual activity for 90 days. It even became a topic of conversation with Complex's own Speedy Morman. However, around Halloween, she sent her fans and the internet into a frenzy over some pictures on Instagram.

It was her wearing what is now known to be a fake baby bump. People were especially shocked due to her previous feelings she shared with Charlamagne Tha God about having kids. Big Glo did try to keep the act going by denying that she wasn't faking her pregnancy. However, it was eventually all put to rest fairly quickly. All of these past posts are why this tweet is maintaining some traction right now. Additionally, though, it's because some have a major problem with her using "celibate."

GloRilla's Tweet Follows The Infamous Baby Bump Prank

Usually, when someone is celibate, it means that they have never had sex of any kind and never will. It also means not having a relationship of any kind either. It may be a nitpick to some, but quite a few people are taking issue with it. One X user replies, "Women will post this while still getting head in the regular." Another adds, "You not celibate🤦‍♂️stop using the word wrong."

However, GloRilla's fans were more supportive of her decision to wait for the right guy. "Single, celibate, and trusting God’s timing. When it’s meant to be, it’ll be." "Same. It’s the best way to be. Sooo many diseases out here." You can say what you want about the wording, but we are happy to see the femcee finding love on her own terms.