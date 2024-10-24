GloRilla Posts Baby Bump Photos After Claiming She Never Wanted Kids

The fans are speechless.

GloRilla sent social media into a frenzy on Wednesday night. The rapper has been making headlines for her music throughout 2024, but now she has decided to stir up commotion in her personal life. She took to Instagram to post a series of photos in which she appeared to have a baby bump. Not a subtle one, at that, a full on pregnant belly. This would be surprising on its own, but the post was made mere days after an interview in which GloRilla claimed she didn't want to have kids.

GloRilla sat down for an episode of the interview series Out of Context. She spoke to Charlamagne tha God about her career and her musical aspirations. When asked about her desire to start a family, though, the rapper was specific. She wanted little ones, but she didn't want to carry them in her body. "I do want to have kids, but not my own kids," she told the host. "I want to do a surrogate... want somebody else to have my baby. To have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it." GloRilla's desire was seemingly confirmed by a lyric in the song "Procedure" that read: "This n**ga tryna get me pregnant, I need to tie my tubes."

GloRilla Fans Suspect The Rapper Is Trolling

The reason GloRilla didn't want to get pregnant was because she didn't want to be physically restricted. She told Charlamagne that her friends complain about having limitations when they're carrying children to term. "And I’m like naw," she asserted. "I don’t wanna go through that." GloRilla seemed firmly set in her decision. Which brings us back to the new Instagram photos. The comments for the post are turned off, but Twitter exploded with speculation and fan theories regarding GloRilla's current state.

Some fans theorized that the rapper has been posting photos from the past, and concealing her pregnancy during the rollout of her album Glorious. Others posited that GloRilla is simply trolling her fans, and posting photos with a fake baby bump. It is Halloween season, so there is a distinct chance there's a costume that provides additional context. "Glorilla not pregnant fr," one user wrote. "No way I believe that." Another posted a photo of the rapper that was uploaded less four days ago. "Child glorilla had a flat stomach 3 days ago," a user commented. "She play too much." Check out additional reactions below: