Cardi B Drunkenly Flashed GloRilla On Her Birthday

Cardi and Glo's birthday FaceTime took a wild turn.

It's no secret that Cardi B and GloRilla have a good relationship, but it seems as though the duo might be closer than fans thought. Earlier this week, a stan account shared a clip of the two rappers chatting on a FaceTime call. In it, Glo is seen wishing Cardi a happy birthday, as she turned 32 this month. "Happy birthday, I love you!" she told her collaborator. According to Cardi, however, there was far more to that interaction than what's shown in the clip.

The "Enough" performer took to Twitter/X yesterday to reply to it, revealing that the call ended up getting pretty wild. "Yooooo I was so drunk I flashed my titties at her," she wrote. "Dat was da highlight of my night," GloRilla responded.

Cardi B & GloRilla Reflect On Wild Birthday FaceTime

Footage of the fun FaceTime arrived just a few months after Cardi revealed that she and GloRilla are actually biologically related. She made the unexpected revelation during an appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood earlier this year, explaining that her paternal grandpa's son is GloRilla's dad. "A lot of people don't know this," she began. "Like, nah, this is a true story. Like, I don't like to put my family business [out there], like, but he used to push weight and everything. And there was, like, this one time that, like... you know, like, he lived in Tennessee and whatever. So he ain't really told, like, my grandma that he was dealing with somebody over there. Then, like, he had, like, a kid out there. And, you know, like, that's GloRilla's dad and everything, so that's why me and cuz related."