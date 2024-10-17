Cardi B Promises Her "Amazing And Unique" Sophomore Album Is "Coming Really Soon"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares28 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Cardi B attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
What else is new?

Cardi B has been teasing her long-awaited sophomore album for a very long time, to the point where it's honestly getting funny. After all, you can only make so many "coming soon" posts and statements before fans start really second-guessing themselves. But fortunately for her, at least these new updates from her come with an extra tangible hint that roots them in a more believable context. The Bronx femcee went on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (October 17) to talk about why she's now in Los Angeles for a little over a week, and she relayed that it's all about her next LP.

"I’m also in L.A. because I have to do something pertaining the album," Cardi B expressed. "I know you guys are going to be like, ‘What the f**k, b***h?' But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f***ing quick. It’s just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come, out so we're going to do it again. It’s going to be amazing and unique because everything I do, it's got to be amazing and unique. I’m sorry for the delay. It’s not going to be a crazy delay. It’s going to come out amazing. I’m going to be out here for nine days. Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more."

Read More: Cardi B Finally Reveals Her Surprisingly Modest Stripper Name

Cardi B's Recent Twitter Spaces Session

In addition, Cardi B also reportedly spoke on her third child and on her divorce from Offset, which became a pretty wild and contentious affair to witness on social media. Specifically, she said that she feels "weird" about being single because, even though she's enjoying herself, she doesn't want to distract herself from working on this new album. All in all, the 32-year-old just wants peace and is a little too paranoid right now to give her time to others, per her words.

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently had a wild birthday celebration, allegedly flashing her fellow femcee GloRilla during her party on a FaceTime call. We'll see if all these energies manifest into a new studio album sooner rather than later...

Read More: Cardi B Vows To "Never Drink Again" After Hectic Birthday Party

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...