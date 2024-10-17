Cardi B Promises Her "Amazing And Unique" Sophomore Album Is "Coming Really Soon"

What else is new?

Cardi B has been teasing her long-awaited sophomore album for a very long time, to the point where it's honestly getting funny. After all, you can only make so many "coming soon" posts and statements before fans start really second-guessing themselves. But fortunately for her, at least these new updates from her come with an extra tangible hint that roots them in a more believable context. The Bronx femcee went on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (October 17) to talk about why she's now in Los Angeles for a little over a week, and she relayed that it's all about her next LP.

"I’m also in L.A. because I have to do something pertaining the album," Cardi B expressed. "I know you guys are going to be like, ‘What the f**k, b***h?' But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f***ing quick. It’s just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come, out so we're going to do it again. It’s going to be amazing and unique because everything I do, it's got to be amazing and unique. I’m sorry for the delay. It’s not going to be a crazy delay. It’s going to come out amazing. I’m going to be out here for nine days. Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more."

Cardi B's Recent Twitter Spaces Session

In addition, Cardi B also reportedly spoke on her third child and on her divorce from Offset, which became a pretty wild and contentious affair to witness on social media. Specifically, she said that she feels "weird" about being single because, even though she's enjoying herself, she doesn't want to distract herself from working on this new album. All in all, the 32-year-old just wants peace and is a little too paranoid right now to give her time to others, per her words.