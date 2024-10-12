Cardi B Shares Adorable New Photos Featuring Her Newborn Amid Offset Divorce Drama

Cardi B turned 32 yesterday.

Cardi B has dealt with no shortage of drama in recent weeks, mostly involving her split from Offset. She and the former Migos member decided to make their breakup official at the end of July when she filed for divorce. Shortly after, she announced that she was pregnant with their third child, who she gave birth to last month. Tensions between the co-parents have risen since, but it doesn't look like Cardi is letting that get her down.

Recently, she celebrated her birthday with a stay at a luxury Airbnb in Paris. The property overlooks the Eiffel Tower and costs a staggering $50K per night. She thanked Airbnb for the stay, sharing an Instagram recap of her trip yesterday. Now, she's thanking her supporters for their heartfelt birthday wishes.

Cardi B Thanks Fans For Their Birthday Wishes In Heartfelt Instagram Post

"I can’t say thank you enough to all my social media besties and cousins! All the love you sent me and all the posts you made to celebrate me could never go unnoticed! You all are truly one in a million!" she wrote earlier today. Cardi B included a series of photos featuring her little ones, including her newborn daughter. Fans continue to flood her with birthday wishes, and messages about the exciting things to come in her next year of life. Her sophomore album, for example, is just on the horizon.