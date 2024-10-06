Cardi B Ditches Offset Divorce Drama To Celebrate Grandmother’s Birthday

It's no secret that the past couple of months have been full of ups and downs for Cardi B. In September, the NYC rapper gave birth to a third child with her ex, Offset. In August, news of their divorce was revealed, which they'd both been fairly quiet about until late last month. She dragged him during a heated Instagram Live rant, prompting him to accuse her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant.
This elicited big reactions from several social media users and peers, but it looks like the "Bongos" rapper is unfazed. Recently, she took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of her grandmother celebrating her birthday. In the clip, the newly 86-year-old shows off her dance moves as other family members cheer her on.
Cardi B's Grandmother Turns 86
Cardi seemed to be in good spirits despite all of the drama surrounding her love life, and fans were glad to see it. The heartwarming clip arrives shortly after she shut down rumors that her and Offset's breakup was a PR stunt. On Live last week, she noted how faking the split and subsequent drama wouldn't make any sense, and that Offset would never agree to it. She also reminded critics of all of the times they threw her relationship issues in her face, and how they weren't suspected to be fake then.
"But when I leave, it's a publicity stunt?" she asked. "Do y'all really think that my baby dad is gonna be like 'Yeah, do that. I'm gonna sacrifice my career that I worked for so hard.'" What do you think of Cardi B taking her mind off of her breakup drama with some family time? What about her grandma showing off her impressive dance moves in honor of her 86th birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.