Cardi B Responds To Internet's Ruthless Postpartum Surgery Claims

Cardi B is done with false speculations.

Cardi B is probably one of the most scrutinized rappers in the industry. Regardless of how personal the topic is or not, the internet is going to comment on her. The heat has especially been turned up to an 11 ever since her and Offset announced their divorce in early August. It's been messy once again, and it hasn't helped that she just delivered baby number three in September. Now, her body (for some reason) has sparked contentious debate on social media, adding another layer of stress for the NY rapper.

Not too long ago, Cardi B shared a video in which she was looking extra curvy in a mirror. The caption over the clip reads, "I don't understand how I'm losing weight everywhere but my face - _ -." There's also pictures of her bodying some stunning dresses, looking like she never gave birth to begin with. If you remember, just a few days ago, Cardi was seen recording her workout at the gym just days after giving birth. She's obviously doing it for herself, but she's also looking to prove previous haters wrong that were judging her following her first and second pregnancies. "I remember how y’all made me feel in May, and y’all hurt my feelings. Snap back is gonna be on a thousand." Now, people are talking again, and she's responding, according to Uproxx.

Cardi B Shuts Down Postpartum Cosmetic Surgery Rumors

Above, you can see that a Twitter user is assuming that she got some cosmetic work done and that she "blew it" and it's "pissing" this person off! It's a pretty insensitive thing to claim, and as you can imagine, it set her off. So, she got to responding, and she explains why her body looks extremely snatched. "Y’all really need to relax.. This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE… My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja (body-shaping garment) on… I want yall to think wit yall brain.. Yall was just praising my body couple days ago… do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?" Thankfully, a fan came to her defense making it known you can't get surgery until six months have passed since giving birth. Cardi replied with a huge "THANK YOU" in return. Even though this should be enough to debunk the surgery rumors, we know all too well it's going to continue.